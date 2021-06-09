BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €57.82 ($68.02). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €57.11 ($67.19), with a volume of 2,409,136 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.45 ($67.58).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.11.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

