Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $125,473,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

