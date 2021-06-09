OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.17. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 151,160 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

