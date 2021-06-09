QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.36

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.90. QNB shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 1,264 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.