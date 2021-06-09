Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOMO stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

