Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 58,319 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.