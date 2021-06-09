Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post $4.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

