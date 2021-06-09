Strike (STRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $52.35 or 0.00149719 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $151.83 million and $2.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00062088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00233725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00214231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.01281385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,993.35 or 1.00087670 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,469 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

