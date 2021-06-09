Keep4r (KP4R) Market Cap Achieves $433,389.15

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00014773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $433,389.15 and $28,243.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00946006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.13 or 0.09270243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049701 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,908 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

