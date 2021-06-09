Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $841.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

