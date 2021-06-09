FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

FAT Brands has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FAT Brands to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 73.35% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

