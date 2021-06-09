Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,866,000 after buying an additional 267,206 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

