Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

AFT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

