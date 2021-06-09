Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
AFT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
