Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $965.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

