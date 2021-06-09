Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $395.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.42. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

