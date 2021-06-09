T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

