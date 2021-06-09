Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN opened at $186.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

