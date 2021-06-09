Madison Asset Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

