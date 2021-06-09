Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

