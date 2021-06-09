Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

