Madison Asset Management LLC Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 175.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,835 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $6,117,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 517.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 327,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

ADM opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

