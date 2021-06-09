Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 79,068 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £408.55 million and a PE ratio of 19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is 1.54%.

In other news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

