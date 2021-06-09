First Horizon Corp Has $431,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $5,802,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

