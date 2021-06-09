Reviewing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Cloud Peak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.26 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -12.77 Cloud Peak Energy $832.41 million 0.00 -$717.96 million N/A N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cloud Peak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Cloud Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cloud Peak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.11%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Cloud Peak Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Cloud Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Cloud Peak Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.