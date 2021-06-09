Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

