Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 43.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $11,858,704. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.