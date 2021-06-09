Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,597 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Match Group stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.
In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
