Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,597 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.