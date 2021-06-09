Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,046.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.36 or 0.07251420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.94 or 0.01731816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00461558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00170181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00747140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00472919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00380232 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

