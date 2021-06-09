IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Financial Contrast

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% -8,138.06% -3,257.37% IDEXX Laboratories 23.59% 131.51% 31.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 113.97 -$4.29 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 17.69 $581.78 million $6.71 83.65

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 5 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $474.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.45%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers and SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, and SediVue Dx analyzers; SNAP rapid assays test kits. In addition, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

