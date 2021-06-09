UREEQA (URQA) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $214,659.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00234297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.01293068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,114.06 or 1.00193287 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

