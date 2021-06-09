Argon (ARGON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $220,084.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $220,084.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00234297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.01293068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,114.06 or 1.00193287 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

