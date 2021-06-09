Critical Review: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

93.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ESCO Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.28 $101.98 million $2.76 33.41 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 14.93 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 3.85% 7.57% 5.28% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESCO Technologies and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. It also provides services, such as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.