Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($19.27), with a volume of 1,701,224 shares.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,522.82. The company has a market cap of £38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

Prudential Company Profile (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

