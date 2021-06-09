Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $433.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

