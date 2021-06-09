Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,352 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

