Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Catalent by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

