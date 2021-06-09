Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 6,779 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

