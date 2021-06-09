Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 11,775 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

