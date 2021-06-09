Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

