Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

IWF opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

