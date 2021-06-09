Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

