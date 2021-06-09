John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
