John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

