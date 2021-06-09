Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

RMT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.