Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TEEC opened at GBX 104.84 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.27. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile
