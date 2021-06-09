Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEEC opened at GBX 104.84 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.27. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure alerts:

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.