Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UBP stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.