Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
UBP stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.88.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
