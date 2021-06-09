Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.