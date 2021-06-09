Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Creative Planning grew its stake in Coty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

