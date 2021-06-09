Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JCOM stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.59.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

