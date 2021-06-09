Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
JCOM stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.59.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
