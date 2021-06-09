Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,445 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.66. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,180. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.