Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE PAGS opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.